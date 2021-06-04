Smiths Detection Partners With Lazada Thailand to Improve Threat Detection Capabilities

Smiths Detection has been awarded a contract to supply Lazada Express – Lazada Thailand’s delivery arm – with two advanced HI-SCAN 100100V-2is X-ray inspection systems enabled with iCMORE Lithium Batteries, to help automatically detect undeclared, unsecured lithium batteries which are capable of igniting when shipped by air.

This deployment is in response to the e-commerce surge in Thailand following COVID-19 lockdowns, in which Lazada added 26,000 new merchants to its platform in March 2020 alone. This surge also saw an increased interest in electronics, like computers, among Thai consumers.

Lithium batteries often found in electronics pose a hazardous threat; since 2006, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has recorded approximately 300 incidents of smoke, heat, fire or explosion involving lithium batteries in air cargo or baggage.

The HI-SCAN 100100V-2 is equipped with two 160kV generators in 90° opposition, providing a horizontal and vertical view of the screened object (dual-view). The iCMORE is an automatic object recognition tool designed for optimal detection performance. The process requires minimal training and the company says it generates a very low false-alarm rate.

