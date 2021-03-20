(Smiths Detection)

Smiths Detection Supplies Inspection System to NATO

Smiths Detection has successfully completed the delivery and installation of a mobile high-energy inspection system trailer, the HCVM XT, at the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) in Capellen, Luxembourg.

The NSPA site requires all external construction vehicles, and other equipment providers, to be scanned for potential threats that enter the site such as incendiary and explosive devices, radiological materials, weaponry and unauthorized surveillance or covert equipment.

Smiths Detection’s HCVM XT X-ray screening system has a throughput of up to 25 vehicles an hour in mobile scanning mode and up to 100 trucks an hour in pass-through mode, with a steel penetration of up to 320mm, providing detailed X-ray images that also distinguishes organic and inorganic material. When equipped with the optional iCMORE radioactive-material detection system, the HCVM can carry out simultaneous X-ray inspections and an analysis to detect radioactive gamma and neutron materials.

Smiths Detection is in the process of training NSPA agents to operate the system.

