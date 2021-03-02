SOSi to Provide IT and Cybersecurity Services to the Defense Information School

SOS International LLC (SOSi) has secured a $21 million contract to provide enterprise IT and logistics support to the Defense Information School (DINFOS), a component of the Defense Media Agency (DMA).

DINFOS is responsible for training public affairs and visual information personnel in the principles, techniques, and applications of journalism, photojournalism, broadcasting, electronic imaging, broadcast systems maintenance, video production, and visual information management. It is located at Fort Meade, Maryland and trains approximately 3,500 military and civilian personnel annually.

Under the newly awarded contract, SOSi will provide core IT services, including network management, system administration, and cybersecurity, along with broadcast engineering and audiovisual services to advance in-house resident, virtual, and distance training. SOSi will deliver software and application development solutions, and maintain all digital training resources while managing a technology service desk for students and staff.

“The global pandemic has made access to virtual training an absolute necessity,” said Ed Bachl, SOSi’s Senior Vice President for Defense IT and Intelligence Solutions. “We will perform a wide range of engineering and technology services to provide all DINFOS students with responsive and equitable access to the resources they need to prepare them for a variety of worldwide assignments within the Department of Defense.”

The company will also provide asset management and maintenance support for all DINFOS audio/visual and broadcast technology equipment.

