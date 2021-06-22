SOSi to Support U.S. Security Cooperation Mission in Iraq

SOS International LLC (SOSi) has been awarded a five-year, $7 million contract to provide strategic security cooperation advice and assistance to the Office of Security Cooperation (OSC) at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. SOSi has supported the U.S. diplomatic mission in Iraq since 2015.

SOSi’s program team regularly liaises with Iraq’s Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior, Counter-Terrorism Service, Peshmerga, and the Prime Minister’s National Operations Center.

Julian Setian, SOSi’s President and CEO, said “Iraq is an important ally of the U.S., and we’re proud to continue supporting the strategic security cooperation relationship between our two countries.”

The company recently announced two new hires. Neil Wiley was appointed senior adviser for intelligence programs after a long government career that included roles such as National Intelligence Council chairman and leadership positions at the Defense Intelligence Agency. And industry veteran Dan Robinson joins SOSi as vice president for business development to support the intelligence solutions business unit.

