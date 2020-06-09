South African Rail Officials Dismissed Over Improper Security Tenders

After years of South African train stations being subjected to unsolved arson attacks and hundreds of trains being burned, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa has dismissed four senior officials over their awarding of security-related tenders.

Prasa said in a statement that this followed a disciplinary enquiry of the executives, who were in its Protection Services Department. Allegations have long been made that the outside security companies contracted to protect the country’s rail network have been part of the arson attacks.

In November last year Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula even blamed an “unprecedented” arson attack at Cape Town central station as an act in retaliation for the cancellation of “irregular” security contracts.

