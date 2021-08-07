State’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security Selects CACI for Information Systems Contract

CACI International Inc has been awarded a five-year, $96 million task order by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security (DS) to develop, modernize and enhance its information systems.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer said, “CACI’s technology and expertise in modernizing enterprise systems helps assure that DS will meet its security goals successfully. This award reflects our longstanding relationship with our customer and their confidence in our commitment to continue to support enhanced global security for their critical national security missions.”

Under the task order, CACI will provide mission technology to modernize DS mission systems that enable it to conduct worldwide security and law enforcement missions. These mission systems include software applications for global security monitoring, intelligence threat analysis and real-time situation reporting. CACI software engineers will use Agile methodologies and DevSecOps solutions to improve productivity, efficiency and reliability of the systems’ applications. CACI will leverage its Agile Solution Factory, delivering the benefits of Agile software development at an enterprise scale with predictable, efficient and transparent results.

The task order, awarded under the Chief Information Officer- Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) Government-Wide Acquisition Contract, has a one-year period of performance with four one-year options.

Read more at CACI

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)