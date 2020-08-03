Steffanie Easter Joins SAIC as VP, Strategy and Planning for Defense Systems

Steffanie Easter has joined Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) as the vice president, strategy and planning, for the Defense Systems Group. Easter will be responsible for supporting the strategic direction and growth of all group customer accounts, reporting to Jim Scanlon, executive vice president and general manager of the Defense Systems Group.

Easter brings with her more than three decades of federal service experience in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army. Prior to joining SAIC, she was director, Navy Staff, for the Navy, becoming the first civilian to hold the position. In this role, she served as the senior civilian and coordinated enterprise-level efforts across the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations and ensured alignment of more than 400 flag officers and senior executives while providing indispensable advice and support to the Chief of Naval Operations and the Secretary of the Navy.

“Steffanie is a great addition to our outstanding team,” said Jim Scanlon. “Steffanie’s experience brings tremendous value to SAIC, and her vast knowledge and insight into the mission and requirements of both the Navy and Army will help us build upon and improve delivery of state-of-the-art solutions for our customers.”

Throughout her career, Easter has served in a variety of challenging and high-impact positions. She served as the acting assistant secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology (ASA[ALT]) and the principal deputy to the ASA(ALT) where she was responsible for leading the Army acquisition workforce and supervising Army acquisition, research and development and logistics endeavors within the Army acquisition enterprise.

Previous positions include executive director for the F-35 Joint Program Office, assistant deputy chief of Naval Operations for Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education, assistant commander for Acquisition for Naval Air Systems Command, and deputy program executive officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs.

“I’m excited and happy to join the SAIC team,” said Easter. “I look forward to helping the Defense Systems Group continue its great tradition of outstanding support to the Navy, Army and Defense Logistics Agency.”

Read more at SAIC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)