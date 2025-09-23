spot_img
Susan Lockey Hawkins Joins Amentum’s Intelligence and Cyber Portfolio as Senior VP of Growth

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Susan Lockey Hawkins announced on LinkedIn that she has accepted a new role at Amentum as Senior Vice President of Growth for Intelligence and Cyber. She joins Amentum after nine years with Northrop Grumman, where she most recently served as Senior Director of Strategy and Mission Solutions in the Navigation, Targeting, and Survivability Division. Her career spans leadership roles across strategy, operations, and business development in national security, including prior experience at L-3 National Security Solutions and L-3 Communications.

With deep expertise in acquisition strategy, customer engagement, and cross-sector growth, Lockey Hawkins brings a proven record of advancing mission-critical capabilities across the defense industry. Her leadership is expected to accelerate Amentum’s expansion in intelligence and cyber solutions at a time when government customers demand integrated, multi-domain expertise.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community

