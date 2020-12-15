Swiss Airport Deploys Counter-Drone System

DroneShield’s multi-sensor counter-drone system DroneSentry has been deployed at Altenrhein Airport in Switzerland.

The deployment includes multiple RfOne™ units, which are able to detect, ID and track single or swarms of drones in real time, at a range of up to 8km, as well as indicate the location of the pilot. The system also includes DroneOpt™ optical verification systems, with an AI-based engine, and the DroneSentry-C2™ command-and-control user interface, which can alert and track incoming drones in real time, as well as provide reporting functionality.

“Airports have experienced a substantial degree of disruption due to drone flights at their facilities. Small drones present multiple well-documented dangers to aircraft, including critical engine damage risk in the event the drone and its lithium batteries come into contact with it, or creating windshield cracks on impact,” said Oleg Vornik, DroneShield’s CEO.

Timo Nielsen, the Altenrhein Airport Safety & Compliance Manager, said the airport welcomes visits from other airports in Europe and elsewhere globally, to reach out to learn more about the deployed system, and see it at a working airport facility.

Read more at DroneShield

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)