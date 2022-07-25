T-Rex Appoints Leslie Hubbard-Darr to Drive National Security Expansion

Government Technology and Services member T-Rex Solutions has announced Leslie Hubbard-Darr as Vice President, National Security Growth. Leslie is an industry-leading professional in the growth and strategy sector.

“T-Rex is expanding our footprint in the National Security sector,” said Dab Kern, Executive Vice President, National Security business area. “As we continue to solve our clients’ most challenging problems through innovative solutions, the addition of Leslie to our team will vastly amplify our efforts.”

Hubbard-Darr has a strong track record for growing small, mid-tier and large firms. She brings over 30 years of corporate strategy, leadership development, and program management experience, building and leading both commercial and federal services business units.

At T-Rex, she will be responsible for leading capture, business development and growth within Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, and other National Security organizations within the federal government.

Hubbard-Darr studied architectural engineering and business administration with an emphasis in accounting from Virginia Tech and Marymount University, respectively. She serves on the Board of Directors for two youth athletic organizations, Get-in-the-Game which supplies underserved children with athletic equipment, and the NOVA Athletic Association and actively supports other organizations serving veterans, law enforcement, children, and those in need.

