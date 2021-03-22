Telefonica Tech Launches New Cybersecurity Services Brand

Telefónica Tech has launched a new cybersecurity services brand, called ‘NextDefense’, to provide large enterprises with a detection and response capability against cyber attacks.

NextDefense aims to unify and extend the security solutions offered to date to address the sophisticated cyber attacks of the new post-COVID-19 era. It integrates Vulnerability Risk Management, Cyber Threat Intelligence and Managed Detection and Response into a single solution. Telefónica Tech offers these services in NextDefense with the support of the company’s global cybersecurity operations center, which now has 11 locations worldwide and has expanded its talent in recent months with the addition of a new team with expertise in malware analysis, threat intelligence, threat hunting, incident response, forensics and vulnerability analysis.

Faced with the record number of vulnerabilities reached in 2020 for the fourth consecutive year, Telefónica Tech’s NextDefense has a Vulnerability Risk Management solution that allows organizations’ critical assets to be analyzed by automatic scanning to detect possible threats, to know their level of exposure to them and to be able to prioritize the correction of the most urgent ones.

In cases where technology is not enough, NextDefense has an expert team of vulnerability experts in charge of providing more in-depth analyses, thanks to the new Pentesting and Security Assessment services, and the Red Team Service. The team of analysts discovers critical vulnerabilities and risks in order to prioritize them according to their impact. In addition, the Pentesting and Security Assessment service enables compliance with regulations and industry standards, and keeps executive management informed about the overall risk level of the organization.

The Red Team is a team that provides organizations with the validation of their resilience to real attack scenarios, as well as training their defense, with the advantage of doing so in a controlled and constructive way, through simulations of attacks against people, software, hardware and infrastructure, from the perspective of cybercriminals.

In addition, NextDefense also has specialized Threat Intelligence teams to improve protection, detection and response to cyber attacks. The Threat Intelligence solution included in NextDefense provides insight into the intent, motives and capabilities of cybercriminals and aims to help companies understand their digital risks, providing strategic advantage and situational awareness for better identification and anticipation of them.

Telefónica Tech offers a Managed Detection and Response service, which incorporates the knowledge and experience of Telefónica Tech’s intelligence analysts to proactively search for undetected threats and monitor them 24 hours a day, every day of the year, and the Incident Response and Forensic Analysis service is available for the management of complex incidents and crises.

According to Alberto Sempere, Cybersecurity Product Manager at Telefónica Tech, “companies must make a firm commitment to cybersecurity by relying on partners with the best operational and technical capacity. Otherwise the rapid digitization they are all undergoing will inevitably lead into a security breach at some point, with potentially disastrous economic and reputational impact.”

