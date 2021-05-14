Telos Wins $35 Million U.S. Army Communications, IT and Cybersecurity Contract

Telos Corporation has been awarded a five-year contract valued at approximately $35 million by the Army Contracting Command. The contract pertains to work at U.S. military operations on the Korean peninsula under the Yongsan Relocation Plan and Land Partnership Plan.

Telos will provide all necessary program management, design, engineering and implementation of systems to include inside and outside plant, voice, voice over internet protocol, communication systems, as well as wireless and communications infrastructure support. This effort also includes configuration management, cybersecurity, logistics and asset management.

“The relocation and realignment effort is critical to U.S. military operations on the Korean peninsula,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “There is no greater honor than to support our men and women who bring peace and stability to this vital region of the world.”

