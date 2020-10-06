TempoCap Invests in Dedrone’s Drone Detection Business

Dedrone has secured $12.1m in funding to drive its drone detection and mitigation efforts.

Based in San Francisco, Dedrone was founded in 2014 and is backed by investors including Felicis Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and John Chambers, Chairman Emeritus of Cisco Systems and founder of JC2 Ventures.

The funding round is led by the leading European technology investment company, TempoCap, which has a track record of investing in security technology and fast growing software businesses.

Following this investment, Dedrone will accelerate development of its platform that provides early warning, classification of, and mitigation against drone threats. The Dedrone system detects approaching drones with the help of radio sensors as well as special camera and radar systems, whose data are processed by the intelligent DroneTracker software.

Philipp Meindl, Investment Partner at TempoCap added: “The impact of illicit drone usage has been felt by thousands of people and organizations and unfortunately, it’s a threat that’s only going to get more prevalent as drones become more widespread. We’re excited to address this challenge head-on.”

Read more at Dedrone

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)