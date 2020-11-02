Thales Launches Identity Verification Suite

Thales has launched its Identity Verification Suite for the travel industry and service providers, in response to the rising need for remote client onboarding.

The IDV Suite offers a secure and 100%-AI identity verification service. It integrates facial recognition technology, document security features recognition and machine learning engines. The system provides touchless interactions, allowing service providers to reach end users via their mobile handsets or the web.

The modular system can deploy a single solution across all channels, whether through mobile applications, websites, or a network of dedicated document scanners, thus aligning with the security expectations of each industry. From checking the validity of the Machine-Readable Zone (MRZ) of an ID document to more advanced control under white light, infra-red and UV checks, the suite can also securely perform contactless NFC verification using the chip of e-documents.

Advanced facial biometric technology is also a key feature in the IDV Suite, integrating passive liveness detection to facilitate end-user experience. The customer is asked to take a selfie, and then the solution transparently analyzes the liveness of the selfie and securely matches it against the portrait on the ID document, allowing for identity biometric verification.

Read more at Thales

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)