Thales to Modernize Security and Communications Systems for Brescia Metro in Italy

Thales has been awarded a contract to modernize Italy’s Brescia Metro which includes the provision of an integrated CCTV encoder for digitizing analog video signals; a Wi-Fi link connecting the train to the ground through on-board equipment and trackside access-points, and a dedicated data network to connect the Wi-Fi access-point to the Operations Control Center. Thales also provides the Control Center, the software platform for video surveillance and diagnostics purposes.

The new broadband communication system installed across the metro network will allow near real-time transmission of image data from on-board CCTV cameras to the Control Center, and the capacity to share this video content with other security operators. Completion is scheduled for February 2022.

The Brescia Metro covers 17 stations plus 1 depot, 14 kilometers of route, with a fleet of 18 trains and serves the urban area by connecting the capital from north to south.

Read more at Thales

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)