Thales to Modernize Taiwan’s Airport Surveillance

Taiwan’s air navigation services provider has selected Thales to support the modernization of its airport surveillance systems.

Under the terms of the contract, Thales will provide new radar systems for Taitung, Hualien, and Songshan airports, replacing the existing technology soon reaching its life expectancy. 

The new radar systems comprise Thales’ STAR NG primary surveillance radars co-mounted with Thales’ latest RSM NG secondary surveillance radars. This combination is designed to offer both detection and cybersecurity capabilities to meet Taiwan’s need for airport surveillance and to safeguard passenger wellbeing. 

Thales will provide the radars, manage installation as well as provide factory and site training for the maintenance and support of the radars and associated equipment. Upon completion of the project in 2024, Thales will be the leading provider of airport surveillance radar systems in Taiwan, supplying over 70% of ATC radars locally. 

