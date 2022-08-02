The Chertoff Group Expands M&A Practice Following Unprecedented Growth

Chertoff Capital, the investment banking subsidiary of The Chertoff Group, has announced that it has expanded its investment banking team to address growing client demand for industry-leading advice in mergers and acquisitions (M&A). These professionals bring a diverse range of capabilities in investment banking, private equity, strategic advisory and corporate development.

“Our new hires represent the firm’s continued dedication to delivering world-class buy-and sell-side advice that combines financial acumen with deep industry knowledge and policy insights,” said Jason Kaufman, president of Chertoff Capital. “We want to deliver unique viewpoints from across the security landscape to our clients and we welcome these exceptional business professionals to our growing practice.”

New team members include:

Jack Stucky joins from Hudson Advisors Lone Star Fund, where he focused on distressed credit and special situations investing. He is a graduate of Washington and Lee University.

Sean Stenderowicz joins from BAE Systems, where he held a variety of finance roles supporting acquisitions in the defense, intelligence, government contracting and cybersecurity markets. He is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University.

Ian Lodge joins from Renaissance Strategic Advisors where he provided buy-side M&A services. He is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University.

Nicholas Laco joins from SC&H Capital, where he provided sell-side investment banking services to government contractors. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland.

The M&A practice focuses on four sectors: national security, cybersecurity, defense technology and government services. In the last two years, Chertoff Capital has experienced rapid growth, supporting private equity buyers in critical acquisitions, advising sellers in garnering premium valuations; and providing growth capital to emerging market leaders, via its affiliated growth equity fund.

