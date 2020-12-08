(Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Releases New CE-Marked COVID-19, Flu A/B, RSV Combo Kit

Thermo Fisher Scientific has announced CE-marking of its TaqPath COVID-19, Flu A/B, RSV Combo Kit for the in vitro diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2, influenza A/B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) A/B infections.

Using the new kit, laboratories can now can run a single test for SARS-CoV-2, influenza (flu) A/B, and RSV to detect and differentiate between diseases that share similar clinical symptoms, and get the information needed to help diagnose and monitor the spread of these respiratory illnesses in approximately three hours.

“We knew that this season’s surge in COVID-19 infections could coincide with cases of influenza and RSV, so we worked quickly to develop a PCR-based diagnostic kit for detecting and differentiating these illnesses simultaneously,” said Mark Smedley, president of Genetic Sciences for Thermo Fisher. “Our new kit provides laboratories with the ability to diagnose and monitor the spread of COVID-19 and similar illnesses, which may require different patient management, including quarantining measures.”

The TaqPath COVID-19, Flu A/B, RSV Combo Kit enables laboratories to expand their existing COVID-19 testing menu for respiratory samples while maintaining low operational costs and workflow simplicity. The device includes Applied Biosystems Pathogen Interpretive Software to automatically convert genetic analysis data into a readable report, helping reduce risk of user interpretation error.

Find out more about the kit at Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Coronavirus

Go to Top
X
X