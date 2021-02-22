ThreatLocker Opens European HQ in Ireland

ThreatLocker, a Maitland, Florida-based provider of enterprise-level tools for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), has announced that it will open a European headquarters in Ireland to deliver ThreatLocker’s Zero-trust, data storage and proprietary Ringfencing solutions to businesses through MSPs across the EMEA region.

ThreatLocker currently works with over 2000 partners globally, and the company is already operating in Europe and the United Kingdom. The opening of its European headquarters in Ireland will further support the company’s growth and plans to grow our partner community across Europe. The company also expects to hire 50 new employees to support engineering, sales and R&D in the region.

The Irish headquarters will be led by Rob Allen, Vice President of Operations (EMEA) for ThreatLocker. Rob brings more than two decades of experience working with Ireland’s community of MSPs to remediate the effects of ransomware, viruses and malicious software running on endpoints and servers. He will lead ThreatLocker’s hiring in the region to add an additional 50 employees, as well as to help deliver ThreatLocker’s enterprise-level security products to customers throughout the EMEA region.

GDPR fines are rapidly increasing in Ireland. According to a recent DLA Piper report, the number of data breach notifications that organizations made in the past year to regulators reached 121,165, marking a 19 percent increase from the 101,403 breach notifications issued the previous year. Malicious software is one of the most frequent ways that companies are breached and ThreatLocker’s Ringfencing capabilities provide new levels of application control for customers to combat this threat. ThreatLocker enables MSPs to whitelist applications as well as to limit access to connected applications using Ringfencing, which defines how applications can interact with each other to reduce risks.

Read more at ThreatLocker

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)