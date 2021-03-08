TiG Acquires ThirdSpace

Cloud, data analytics and managed services provider, TiG, has announced the strategic acquisition of ThirdSpace, a provider of Microsoft Identity and Cyber Security solutions.

The group now boasts over 210 employees providing advanced Azure transformational solutions, data analytics, 24/7 managed services, as well as the latest Sentinel and SOC solutions to identify and respond to critical security threats.

Des Lekerman, CEO of TiG, will be joined by ThirdSpace’s CEO, Neil Coughlan, as Chief Strategy Officer and Sales Director, Nick Lamidey, who will join the board as Chief Sales Officer.

Both organizations are recognized by Microsoft, with ThirdSpace the first service provider to be awarded Partner of the Year for Security and Compliance, finalists in 2020, and recently recognized as one of the first 10 partners globally to be awarded the Microsoft Threat Protection Advanced Specialization.

The acquisition has been completed with the financial backing of minority investor BGF and debt funding from Santander’s Growth Capital team. It is the third acquisition that TiG has made since BGF’s investment.

Read more at TiG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)