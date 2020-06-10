Tim Shaughnessy Joins Potomac Ridge Consulting as a Partner

Potomac Ridge Consulting has announced that Tim Shaughnessy has joined the firm as a partner. Tim is a senior leader with over 36 years of experience in procurement, acquisition, and program management across three cabinet agencies, as well as private sector posts in business development and contract management. Tim is a retired U.S. Air Force officer with over 20 years of systems and operational support contracting experience Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary (Contracting), Pentagon.

Tim served as the Chief of Staff for IRS Chief Procurement Officer where he managed strategic planning, robotic process automation/machine learning, and process improvement initiatives across all IRS Procurement offices. At the Department of Homeland Security, Tim served as the Acting Director, Strategic Programs Division for DHS Procurement. Tim held numerous operational leadership positions across Treasury in the IRS as well as ATF and USSS.

Potomac Ridge Consulting was founded by Greg Giddens and Dave Grant before welcoming Joe Nimmich, Rick Gromlich and now Tim Shaughnessy. The firm specializes in acquisition management, program management, strategic leadership and enhancing the relationship between the private sector and federal agencies to advance the mission critical needs for American citizens.

