Timothy Groh Joins Paradyme Management as VP of Strategic Programs

Paradyme Management Inc., a provider of advanced data solutions for federal customers, has appointed Timothy Groh as vice president of strategic programs. Groh brings to the company a deep experience in federal law enforcement, counterterrorism and intelligence, and operations management from his 24-year career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), where he most recently served as deputy director of the FBI Terrorist Screening Center.

“We are extremely excited to have Tim join us in this important new senior role on our leadership team,” said Viraj Gandhi, CEO of Paradyme Management. “As we work to bring our advanced technology services to meet the needs of more federal customers, Tim’s experience as an innovation leader and changemaker inside the FBI will give us a deeper understanding of the unique enterprise-wide systems and process challenges facing the agency as well as other federal agencies serving the homeland security mission. This will enable us to create even more powerful data solutions to advance the mission of these customers.”

Over two decades at the FBI, Groh served the agency in a variety of management roles, through which his contributions included leading streamlining of systems, supporting organizational change improvements, and managing counterterrorism Initiatives that helped to thwart terrorist activities across the nation. Prior to his latest role, he also served as deputy chief human capital officer and chief of leadership development. Prior to those roles he served as assistant special agent in charge at the Washington Field Office and as a special agent and supervisor in the Miami field office. In 2011, Groh was recognized with the Human Capital Leadership Award, presented by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Before joining the FBI, Groh was a staff attorney with North County Legal Services in upstate New York, where he advocated for the rights of the disadvantaged and disabled at a regional psychiatric hospital.

Groh earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Emory University and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Miami School of Law. He is a member of the bar In both Florida and New York.

