Tobias Watson Joins Constant Associates as an Exercise Planner

Constant Associates has appointed Tobias Watson as an Exercise Planner supporting FEMA region 10. He has over 10 years of professional experience encompassing emergency management, firefighting, and emergency medical services. Using his knowledge of field response, he is better able to understand the needs of those in the first responder capacity and the differences between paper plans and frontline needs.

Watson graduated from Union College in Nebraska with a Bachelor of Science in International Rescue and Relief. His highlights from college include five weeks of survival and rescue training in the Colorado wilderness which included rescue exercises lasting up to 12 hours into and through the night serving as a rescue and medical provider and in Incident Command positions.

During his three-month stint in Nicaragua as a Capstone semester, Watson studied Global Health, Travel and Tropical Medicine, and Community Development, volunteered with in country fire departments responding to fires in the countryside and mountains that lasted multiple days, and practiced austere medical care where travel to villages took four hours to two days by watercraft.

Watson has served in multiples roles for emergency management providing training for emergency response, guidance for COVID-19, and program management and strategic development of healthcare emergency preparedness. His most recent role was the Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for a two-campus hospital with a Level II Trauma Center in Lincoln, NE where he grew the program and led strategic changes to lay a future of success.

Watson’s passion lies in training, exercise, and outreach opportunities. He has proudly innovated creative solutions to identified gaps in preparedness programs to bring unique and usable solutions to the company and employees he works with. He is an active networker believing relationships form the basis for successful planning and emergency response.

