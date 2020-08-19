Todd Probert Joins CACI as President, National Security and Innovative Solutions

CACI International Inc has named Todd Probert as President of CACI’s National Security and Innovative Solutions (NSIS) sector. In this role, Probert will advance the company’s mission expertise and technology that supports the nation’s defense, intelligence, and federal civilian government customers’ missions.

Probert brings his 20+ years of strategic business experience to anticipate mission customer needs and meet them with current and new solutions and technologies. He will build upon CACI’s national security expertise and technology offerings in the areas of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), Cybersecurity, Space, Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), and Electronic Warfare (EW).

As President of CACI’s NSIS sector, Probert oversees dozens of customer programs and company investments to develop and deliver enterprise and technology-based solutions supporting space communications, radio frequency (RF) and free-space optical communications, spectrum management, and cyberspace operations. He will also direct advanced research and development programs and create go-to-market strategies for CACI solutions that deliver actionable intelligence through multi-source collection and analysis to support multi-domain operations.

Probert recently served as Vice President of Raytheon’s Command and Control, Space and Intelligence business. He also led Raytheon’s Mission Support and Modernization business and served as the Vice President of Engineering. Prior to Raytheon, Probert held roles of increasing responsibility at Honeywell Technology Solutions Inc., with his last position as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development.

“CACI has a long history of providing advanced technology solutions for our warfighters and supporting national security missions around the globe,” Probert said. “I am excited to join this team and expand the capability of these critical missions across all domains through innovation in technology, delivery, and operations. The future of mission support will be achieved by breaking down the barriers to capability.”

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, welcomed Probert, describing him as a “tireless strategist with the vision to anticipate our government customers’ needs and drive innovations to meet them”.

