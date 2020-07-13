Tom Middleton to Lead Mission Essential Group’s New Intelligence Unit

The Mission Essential Group has united its two intelligence business units, IMT LLC and Mission Essential’s Intel Analytics organization, to form Mission Essential Intelligence Solutions (MEIS).

Over its 17-year history, The Mission Essential Group has successfully recruited more than 47,000 skilled professionals to mission critical assignments with almost half of those serving the intel space. Additionally, its IMT business unit has been the lead provider of technical engineering support to the Integrated Broadcast Service (IBS) since 2006.

The company’s intelligence sector has been its fastest-growing line of business for several years, and MEIS will accelerate its expansion. Accompanying the creation of MEIS is a new, more fully integrated corporate structure that will streamline the alignment of the company’s information management system engineering, software development, information assurance, and system sustainment capabilities with its experience across the Department of Defense and Intelligence Communities.

The Mission Essential Group has tapped Tom Middleton to head its latest expansion as president. Previously, Tom served for more than 35 years in a progressive career with General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) and most recently served as their Vice President Business Development and Strategy, Intelligence and Homeland Security Division (IHS). His significant expertise within the Intelligence Community and the Department of Defense, history of structuring and winning complex business opportunities, and participation in several key D.C. Intel focus groups will afford MEIS strong competitive positioning in the market.

The creation of MEIS is the latest in a series of strategic steps forward for The Mission Essential Group. The organization has recently committed significant investments to further diversification in the areas of intelligence, language, human capital management, and cybersecurity.

Read more at The Mission Essential Group

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)