Toronto Pearson Tests Liberty Defense’s Portable Security Scanner

A new security portal will be tested at Toronto Pearson International Airport that will be able to identify threats without the traveler needing to remove any clothing or empty their pockets.

The portable scanner was developed by Liberty Defense, a security company whose mission is to identify concealed weapons in high-traffic areas.

The technology, called HEXWAVE, uses low frequency radio signals and 3D radar images to scan an individual. Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense, told CTV News Toronto that each scan generates about 400,000 data points.

