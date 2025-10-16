Treasury’s OSDBU the Latest Federal Small Business Office to Be Gutted

The U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) will officially close its doors on December 13, 2025, following Reduction in Force (RIF) notices issued on Friday, October 3. The closure is part of a sweeping restructuring of small business support offices across the federal government, with multiple agencies simultaneously eliminating or drastically reducing programs designed to help minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, and other disadvantaged businesses compete for federal contracts.

A Pattern of Dismantlement

The Treasury OSDBU closure is not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern affecting small business support offices across the federal government. Multiple agencies have implemented significant reductions or complete eliminations of their OSDBU programs – or Office of Small Business Programs (OSBPs) if Department of Defense – in the last six months:

Department of Homeland Security : The DHS OSDBU was “torn apart” approximately two months ago, with reassignments executed late on a Friday evening that disproportionately affected minority women staff members, leaving only two employees remaining.

: The DHS OSDBU was “torn apart” approximately two months ago, with reassignments executed late on a Friday evening that disproportionately affected minority women staff members, leaving only two employees remaining. U.S. Air Force : The Air Force small business office has been reduced to a single staff member, according to internal agency documentation.

: The Air Force small business office has been reduced to a single staff member, according to internal agency documentation. Department of Health and Human Services : The HHS OSDBU faced significant staffing reductions, reduced to only the Executive Director in April.

: The HHS OSDBU faced significant staffing reductions, reduced to only the Executive Director in April. Small Business Administration : Even the SBA, the agency specifically chartered to support small businesses, has seen cuts to its disadvantaged business programs.

: Even the SBA, the agency specifically chartered to support small businesses, has seen cuts to its disadvantaged business programs. Minority Business Development Agency: The MBDA, focused specifically on minority-owned enterprises, has also experienced staff reductions.

From Recognition to RIF

In December 2024, the Treasury OSDBU – led at the time by Executive Director Donna Ragucci and Deputy Director Melissa Oliva – garnered recognition for its groundbreaking 50 States Initiative, which brought federal contracting resources directly to small businesses and entrepreneurs across the nation. Homeland Security Today‘s 2024 Holiday Hero Awards honored Ragucci and Oliva as “Federal Small Business Champions” for their work meeting small businesses “where they are—literally.”

The 50 States Initiative represented a departure from traditional federal contracting outreach, providing knowledge, resources, and connections to entrepreneurs nationwide who might otherwise lack access to government contracting opportunities. The program emphasized collaboration and innovation; terms that agency leadership actively demonstrated rather than simply invoked.

Ragucci retired in June 2025, just months before the office she built would be slated for closure.

Understanding RIF Procedures

According to guidance from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), RIF notices do not automatically result in job loss. A March 2025 memorandum from OPM outlines several key points about the RIF process:

Possible outcomes beyond separation: Employees may be reassigned to equivalent positions in other offices or demoted to lower pay grades rather than terminated from federal service entirely.

Notice does not equal certainty: Receiving a RIF notice does not guarantee that the action will be executed. Agencies must provide 60 days’ notice (or 30 days in some cases) before implementing a RIF, but may choose not to proceed after the notice period.

Competitive levels: Agencies must establish “Competitive Levels” based on position descriptions, categorizing roles by grade, classification series, and work schedule rather than individual qualifications. How agencies structure these levels significantly impacts which employees face RIF actions.

Retention factors: Four objective criteria determine RIF decisions: tenure, veterans’ preference, total creditable federal service, and performance ratings. Personal qualifications are not considered in these determinations.

Legal Challenge to RIF Process

The administration’s RIF actions have drawn judicial scrutiny. On Wednesday, October 15, U.S. District Judge Susan Illston blocked the Trump administration from laying off federal workers during the ongoing government shutdown, ruling that officials are not following legal requirements for conducting RIFs and have exceeded their authorities. The judge specifically cited that the layoffs appear to be politically motivated and unlawfully targeted.

The injunction protects workers represented by the American Federation of Government Employees, as they asserted in the lawsuit “that firing federal employees during a shutdown is an unlawful abuse of power designed to punish workers and pressure Congress.” Judge Illston stated the administration appears to have “taken advantage of the lapse in government spending” to assume “the laws don’t apply to them anymore.” Notably, Justice Department attorneys declined to defend the legality of the RIFs in court, arguing only procedural jurisdiction questions such as the complaints should be brought before the Merit Systems Protection Board rather than in a lawsuit.

According to court filings, over 4,000 employees across multiple agencies, including Treasury, have received RIF notices or been terminated during the 15-day shutdown.

What’s Next

Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought told The Charlie Kirk Show on Wednesday that he expected the administration to lay off more than 10,000 employees during the shutdown. As the December 13 closure date approaches for the Treasury OSDBU, small businesses that relied on the office’s support may face uncertainty about where to turn for assistance with federal contracting. The broader implications for disadvantaged business participation in government contracts, and employees facing RIFs, are unclear as similar offices across the federal landscape face parallel challenges.

What the court ruling means: While Judge Illston’s injunction provides temporary relief for affected federal employees, the order only applies during the current government shutdown and only protects union-represented workers. The fundamental question of whether these RIFs can proceed legally once the shutdown ends remains unanswered.

Federal employees who received RIF notices are advised to consult with legal counsel about their specific situations and to review OPM guidance on RIF procedures. The recent court ruling may provide grounds for additional legal challenges, though outcomes are still uncertain as the litigation proceeds.

For more information on RIF procedures, employees can consult the full OPM Resources.