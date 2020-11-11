TripleCyber Appoints Troy Lorenzo Ewing, COL (Ret.) as Senior Vice President, Cyber and Intelligence Division

TripleCyber has announced that Troy Lorenzo Ewing, COL (Ret.) has been appointed as Senior Vice President for the Cyber and Intelligence Division.

In this role, Troy will build and maintain long standing relationships and contacts within the cyber and intelligence communities, and drive the successful development of TripleCyber’s and customers’ service strategy, increasing service utilization revenue. Troy will report to Richard Trimber, Chief Delivery Officer.

Troy is a seasoned Military Officer who served in the US Army for more than 25 years and has Military Intelligence and Military Police experience. He recently served with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) as the Deputy Director for the Analysis, Technology, and Tradecraft Directorate Program, responsible for providing strategic transformational leadership to geospatial programs that advance analytic tradecraft and technologies. In addition, he was the Deputy Director for NGA’s Mission Management Integration Group, responsible for the integration of intelligence operations across various mission sets, disciplines, and organizations throughout NGA’s Geospatial-Intelligence Enterprise.

Troy recently served as a Senior Corporate Fellow at TripleCyber and participated in an innovative 12-week program that provided him with professional training and hands-on experience. The professional development Troy gained through this fellowship at TripleCyber provided him with a smooth transition from retirement to a meaningful civilian career. TripleCyber is a company that understands the Military and is committed to assisting transitioning Military personnel through its “Veterans First Initiative,” by fully supporting the US Congress “Hire Heroes Act” of 2011 and “Veterans Opportunity to Work (VOW) Act” of 2011.

“I am truly excited to join the TripleCyber team; moreover, I am enthusiastic about assisting the team leverage quantitative and qualitative cyber and intelligence opportunities by applying experiences I gained as a Military Intelligence Officer”, said Troy. “Joining TripleCyber in this capacity is a remarkable opportunity for collaboration with the cybersecurity and intelligence communities and to participate in the advancement of secure TripleEnabled methodologies that transfer data between public, private, and secure internet domains.”

As a Strategic Intelligence Officer with the US Army, Troy led diverse teams of open-source intelligence analysts, data scientists, and analytic methodologists to support policy and doctrine development. He served in numerous Joint and International assignments, to include serving as an Executive Officer to Commanding Generals, and Intelligence Analyst at the White House National Security Council. He is Ranger and Airborne qualified and served as the Intelligence Plans Director (J25) for Special Joint Operations Forces-Afghanistan. He holds a PhD in International Relations, Master of Science, and an MBA, and is an expert in the strategic analysis of international relations and comparative regional studies.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)