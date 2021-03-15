Triton Acquires ACRE

Funds advised by Triton have acquired ACRE, a security systems provider based in Dallas, U.S. and Dublin, Ireland. Triton will invest alongside the current management team of ACRE. ACRE’s previous majority investor, LLR Partners, who has partnered with the company since 2013, will exit the business. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ACRE provides security systems for access control and intrusion detection as well as video solutions with a communication networking and intelligent appliance portfolio. The software and solutions provided by ACRE’s family of companies (Vanderbilt, Open Options, RS2 Technologies, ComNet and Razberi) help secure high value assets of large and small customers operating in the private and public sectors. Triton will bring industry expertise and additional capital to support ACRE.

