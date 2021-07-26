Trustwave Joins CISA’s Cyber Information Sharing and Collaboration Program

Trustwave Government Solutions, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Trustwave Holdings, Inc., has joined the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Cyber Information Sharing and Collaboration Program (CISCP).

The overall mission of CISCP is to build cybersecurity resiliency and to harden the defenses of the U.S. and its strategic partners. The program enables actionable, relevant, and timely unclassified information exchange through trusted public-private partnerships across all critical infrastructure sectors. Through analyst-to-analyst sharing of threat and vulnerability information, CISCP helps partners manage cybersecurity risks and enhances the collective ability to proactively detect, prevent, mitigate, respond to and recover from cybersecurity incidents.

As an award-winning Microsoft Active Protections Program (MAPP) Top Threat Indicator and provider of globally recognized research on industry-shaping topics – i.e., GoldenSpy, U.S. election security, SolarWinds vulnerabilities, and more – the Trustwave SpiderLabs – comprised of ethical hackers, forensic investigators and researchers – is recognized as a key contributor of threat intelligence.

Trustwave SpiderLabs leverages data across Trustwave’s 5,000+ MSS global customers along with discreet security research to hone in on attack vectors, indicators of compromise and attacker behaviors across a multitude of verticals.

“We are extremely proud to join CISCP and partner with CISA to help achieve their mission to better secure our nation’s digital assets,” said Bill Rucker, president at Trustwave Government Solutions.

