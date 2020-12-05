TSA Awards New Trace Detection Contract to Smiths Detection

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has awarded a contract for over $4 million to Smiths Detection to supply IONSCAN 500 DT explosives trace detection systems, to airports across the U.S. over the next two years.

The new detection systems are in addition to the systems already widely deployed throughout U.S. airports, which are used for secondary screening at checkpoints or checked baggage areas. The contract includes on-site service maintenance.

The IONSCAN 500DT, certified on the TSA Qualified Products List for security screening, utilizes Ion Mobility Spectroscopy (IMS) to perform trace analysis of explosives. Operators can quickly detect a wide range of military, commercial and homemade threats. Analysis results can be stored directly on the detector, or printed out with the built-in printer, or exported via the USB port.

