TSA Awards Screening Equipment Deployment Prime Contract to Leidos

Leidos has been awarded a prime contract by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to provide services related to the deployment of Transportation Screening Equipment (TSE). Through this contract, Leidos will help TSA deploy checkpoint screening equipment across all federalized airports in the U.S. and its territories. The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity award has a total ceiling value of $470.7 million.

Under this contract, Leidos will conduct surveys while providing on-site coordination, design support, planning and execution for screening equipment installations, relocations and removals. In addition to airports, the contract includes security support for special events, such as presidential inaugurations and spectator events, along with international efforts.

The Leidos team has been supporting TSA with the deployment of TSE for over 12 years through the Transportation Security Equipment Deployment Services (TEDS) and the Security Equipment and Systems Integration (SESI) contracts. Leidos also provides maintenance of TSE at all U.S. federalized airports via the Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) contract award.

“Leidos has always been fully committed to the safety of our transportation system,” said Leidos Intelligence Group President Vicki Schmanske. “We understand the magnitude of TSA’s missions and are proud to provide continued support as they deploy the most efficient and effective capabilities and technologies for checkpoint screening operations. Helping TSA ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce is one of the core ways Leidos is making the world safer, healthier and more efficient.”

Read the announcement at Leidos

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)