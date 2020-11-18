TSA Exceeds All Five Small Business Contracting Goals for the First Time

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has reached a historic first in supporting American small businesses. For the first time in the agency’s history, it exceeded all five of its Small Business Administration (SBA) contracting goals during the fiscal year ending on September 30.

“TSA obligated $576 million for various types of U.S.-based small businesses to deliver necessary equipment to all of TSA’s federalized airports nationwide” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Our partnership with small businesses was critical in helping us quickly secure personal protective equipment, including acrylic barriers, to protect the TSA workforce and airline travelers against the spread of COVID-19.”

TSA purchased 6,873 acrylic barriers from small businesses for an estimated 384 airports. Additionally, the agency procured 4 million face masks and about 20,000 cases of hand sanitizer and wipes from small businesses for distribution to all airports. Although fiscal year 2020 presented significant challenges with a global pandemic, TSA was able to quickly modify its security checkpoints through expedited contracting options, including those under SBA.

Small disadvantaged businesses, those that are at least 51% owned and controlled by a socially disadvantaged individual, such as a minority, saw the greatest increase receiving over three times TSA’s contracting goal for the fiscal year. Service-disabled veteran-owned businesses, women-owned businesses and HUBZone businesses (those in historically underutilized business zones) also fared well.

