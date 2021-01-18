TT Electronics and Thales Collaborate to Secure Operational Technologies

TT Electronics and Thales have signed a collaboration agreement to enable future development of operational technology (OT) based cybersecurity initiatives and research. These programs will be delivered out of the National Digital Exploitation Centre (NDEC) in Ebbw Vale, South Wales – a project co-founded by the Welsh Government, Thales and University of South Wales.

This collaboration brings together Thales’ expertise in securing critical systems with TT Electronics’ innovative approach to electronics manufacturing for high-reliability markets. The partnership will allow the companies to work hand in hand on developing a complete cybersecurity journey, from OT asset discovery within TT Electronics’ factories, to the implementation of a Security Operations Centre and development of future products for TT.

The first project within the agreement has already been undertaken, with Thales helping TT deploy advanced new technologies and software across its production facilities to provide protection from current and future cyber threats.

“Thales and TT Electronics have very complementary and synergistic technologies,” said Perry Duffill, VP/GM, TT Electronics Global Manufacturing Solutions. “This collaboration enables TT to provide an additional level of security assurance for our aerospace and defence, medical, and industrial customers who rely on us to manufacture highly complex systems for mission critical applications. We are true business partners, and by leveraging our joint strengths, we are providing significant opportunities for our country, our industry, the community, our employees, and our partners.”

“This agreement is the next logical step in Thales’ and TT Electronics’ long-standing relationship,” added Gareth Williams, VP, Secure Communications & Information Systems, Thales. “While we have previously worked together at the NDEC – with TT Electronics sitting on the steering group – this agreement enables a much more intimate level of collaboration between the two companies, with a clear goal of secure and resilient operational technology.”

