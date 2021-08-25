Two Six Technologies Acquires Trusted Concepts Inc.

Two Six Technologies, a technology-focused provider of products and expertise to U.S. national security customers, announced Tuesday it has acquired Trusted Concepts Inc., a provider of software engineering, cyber, and advanced analytics solutions to customers in the Intelligence Community.

Two Six Technologies was formed in February 2021 by global investment firm The Carlyle Group through the acquisitions and combination of IST Research and Two Six Labs. Trusted Concepts represents Two Six’s first acquisition since the combination and brings a highly talented team, unique capabilities and software products, and longstanding customer relationships to accelerate the strategic vision of Two Six.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Trusted Concepts into the Two Six team,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “Trusted Concepts’ co-founders and entire staff are top-tier professionals with world-class expertise. The two companies are extraordinarily complementary, with a shared strategic vision and strong cultures focused on innovation, mission impact, and attracting the industry’s best talent.” He added, “With our combined technical and operational capabilities, Two Six now has the means to more rapidly address the mission needs of a broad set of intelligence customers.”

Trusted Concepts is a provider of high-end information technology services to federal and commercial clients, primarily supporting U.S. national security missions. Based in Herndon, VA, the company has over 130 employees and more than 15 years of outstanding past performance serving some of the most discerning and coveted customers in the intelligence and defense communities. Trusted Concepts has deep domain expertise in cyber, data analytics, secure communications and encryption, and developed the proprietary security product TrustedKeep, which provides scalable, object-level encryption for U.S. Government customers.

“Two Six Technologies is the ideal strategic partner for Trusted Concepts, and joining Two Six enables us to reach the next stage of our growth and our long-term goals,” said Michael Frazier, Co-founder and CEO of Trusted Concepts. “This combination is a testament to the success Trusted Concepts has strived for and achieved since its inception. I’m incredibly proud of our team being recognized in this very concrete way, and I anticipate that together we will offer an unmatched set of solutions to an ever-expanding client base.”

“Trusted Concepts is a highly differentiated performer for the U.S. intelligence community, and the addition of its talented workforce, products, and expertise will strengthen Two Six’s ability to innovate and solve complex problems that impact the highest priority missions of our government customers,” said Dayne Baird, Managing Director at The Carlyle Group and Two Six Technologies Board member. “We are incredibly excited by the rapid growth that Two Six Technologies is experiencing, and will continue to invest in and support Joe Logue and the Two Six leadership team to achieve their strategic vision.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Baird acted as the exclusive financial advisor and Miles & Stockbridge acted as legal advisor to Trusted Concepts. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to Carlyle and Two Six Technologies.

