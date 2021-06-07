U.K. Security Industry Regulator Names Heather Baily as Chair

A senior public sector leader with extensive experience in leadership roles across criminal justice and health sectors has been appointed as Chair of the U.K. Security Industry Authority (SIA). SIA is the regulator of the U.K.’s private security industry and is an executive non-departmental public body, sponsored by the Home Office department of government.

Heather Baily will take up her role today (June 7), taking over from David Horncastle who has occupied the role on an interim basis since January 2021.

The Chair’s responsibilities include:

providing effective strategic leadership for the operation of the SIA

playing a significant role in ensuring that the SIA and its staff maintain the capability to deliver the SIA’s statutory responsibilities and objectives

taking into account government’s safeguarding objectives and priorities

chair all meetings of the board and ensure that meetings are conducted efficiently and effectively

undertake annual performance appraisals of the Non-Executive Board members and the Chief Executive in line with agreed procedures and timescales

Heather said: “I am delighted to be appointed as the Chair of the Security Industry Authority. This is an important time for the organization, as the SIA continues with its plans, having in the past year to respond quickly to the impact of the pandemic. I look forward to working with the dedicated staff there and with our partners as we shape the organisation to ensure that the SIA is as effective, productive and consistently reliable and operates to the principles of the Regulators’ code.”

Heather has worked as Deputy Chief Constable for Hertfordshire Constabulary and was Deputy Chief Inspector for Garda Inspectorate, Dublin. She was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal for services to policing in 2011.

In addition to her policing experience, Heather has served as a Non-Executive Board Member for the Department of Justice, Northern Ireland and currently serves as a Non-Executive Board Member for Dorset Healthcare NHS Trust where she is also Deputy Chair.

Read the announcement at the U.K. Home Office

