U.K. Startups to Receive Guidance to Protect Emerging Innovation From Security Risks

U.K. startups working on emerging technology are being offered new guidance to help secure their innovations from a range of security risks.

The guidance from the U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – a part of GCHQ – and the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI) helps fledgling companies working in emerging technologies consider key questions around security.

Launched during the NCSC’s flagship CYBERUK event this week, the guidance encourages companies to take steps to strengthen their defences against criminals, competitors and hostile state actors.

U.K. companies working in emerging technologies are likely to be a particularly attractive target to a wide range of actors, including those backed by foreign states seeking technological advancement.

The ‘Secure Innovation’ package of guidance was developed in consultation with emerging technology companies and highlights the importance of laying strong security foundations that can evolve as startups grow, in a cost-effective and proportionate manner.

The Secure Innovation guidance, aimed at founders or chief executives of emerging technology startups, explains how security can be integrated into an organization’s culture and advocates for security focused risk management around supply chains, IT networks, information, people and physical security, cloud computing and more.

Startups are urged to consider the security implications for their business as they grow, specifically when choosing partners to collaborate with and expanding into new markets.

