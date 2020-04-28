U.K. Transport Committee Calls for Opinions on Impact of COVID-19

The British government’s Transport Committee is asking transport workers, stakeholders and members of the public to write to it about the transport issues they face during the coronavirus outbreak.

Members of Parliament (MPs) will explore the impact felt by the industry, its workers and passengers in a rolling program of work to monitor the impact of coronavirus on U.K. transport, sector by sector.

The committee is seeking a range of views to suggest areas where more support is needed. This will enable MPs to maintain scrutiny of the Department for Transport and key bodies as the crisis continues.

On May 6, MPs will consider the issues affecting consumers and industry in a detailed look at aviation which will examine the financial position of airlines and airports, address passenger and consumer issues such as refunds, and assess how air travel will work as the restrictions are eased. Among subsequent sessions, MPs will look at rail, local transport and national infrastructure projects.

Chair of the Transport Committee, Huw Merriman MP, said: “As the situation continues to develop, we’re keen to hear of developments and issues across the different transport sectors. You might work in transport, use local services or fear for services. Perhaps you’ve been forced to change travel plans or are concerned about regular journeys you make. We’re asking you to tell us what the issues are.”

Read the call for evidence and submit views at the UK Parliament website

