U.K. Undertakes Nationwide Survey to Understand the Cybersecurity Labor Market

The U.K. government is undertaking an annual survey of British businesses, public sector organizations and charities to help understand the nation’s cybersecurity labor market. The research will examine how organizations approach employing and training cybersecurity professionals, and understand the issues they face during this process.

The research will continue to inform government policy on the cybersecurity labor market. Ipsos MORI has been commissioned to carry out the survey fieldwork. This is taking place online and by telephone from July 2021 to October 2021.

During this period some organizations will be called by an Ipsos MORI interviewer from their Edinburgh office (dial code 0131) inviting them to take part.

The government and Ipsos MORI can give the following reassurances about the survey:

Taking part is totally confidential and anonymous for all individuals and organizations.

The survey is not technical and participants do not need any specific IT knowledge.

Ipsos MORI would like to speak to businesses, public sector organizations and charities even if they have not had any cybersecurity recruitment or training issues. This is to help ensure the findings are representative of all organizations.

Businesses and public sector organizations across the U.K. have been selected at random from the government’s Inter-Departmental Business Register. Charities have been selected from the U.K.’s three charity regulator databases: the Charity Commission in England and Wales, the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator, and the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland. Cyber sector businesses have been selected from a list compiled from various commercial business databases.

Ipsos MORI is inviting the senior person within these organizations, with the most knowledge or responsibility when it comes to cybersecurity to take part. In some organizations this might be a specific individual or Head of Department, while in other organizations it might be the business owner or one of the charity trustees. In cyber sector businesses, this will be a senior individual with oversight of the organization’s recruitment and training needs.

Participation will involve a telephone interview with an interviewer from Ipsos MORI, who can also provide an option to take the survey fully or partially online. On average interviews last around 15 minutes. If participants consent to take part in a follow-up interview at a later date, these will last around 45 minutes.

