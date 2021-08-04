U.S. Army Seeks Artificial Intelligence R&D Whitepapers and Proposals in Support of New Technologies

The Army Artificial Intelligence Integration Center (AI2C) is seeking artificial intelligence research and development whitepapers and proposals in support of new technologies and translational research-based approaches that support the identification, alignment, and exploitation of basic, applied, and advanced research and technology.

The Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) includes activities involving basic research, applied research, advanced technology development, and, under certain conditions, may include activities involving advanced component development and prototypes. This Announcement is not for the acquisition of technical, engineering, and other types of support services.

As a part of this BAA, AI2C will post specific areas with strong potential for funding on its website and as an amendment to this BAA via http://www.grants.gov. These topics will generally have clear deadlines for submission and may have other specific preparation guidelines.

Ongoing Areas of Interest

Autonomous Platforms – The Army is particularly interested in research in autonomous ground and air vehicles, which must operate in open, urban and cluttered environments.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Algorithms (AI/ML) – The Army is interested in core algorithmic improvements such as improved methods for collecting, labeling, utilizing, managing, and tracking data and the models learned from them.

AI-Based Decision Making – The Army is interested in research on AI algorithms and systems to improve decision making across all echelons

Analysis and Human-Machine Interfaces – The Army is interested in AI/ML research in areas which can reduce the cognitive burden on humans and improve overall performance through human-machine teaming.

Data Visualization and Synthetic Environments – The Army is interested in research that enables improved situational awareness and the visualization and navigation of large data sets to enhance operational activities and training and readiness.

Assured Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) – The Army is interested in research involving novel PNT technologies for many capabilities including autonomous vehicles, communications, and land navigation.

Sensing – The Army is interested in developing a detailed understanding of the environments and activities in the areas where it operates. Research is needed in the areas of sensors and associated processing in order to detect people, equipment, weapons, and any other object or action of interest; detect all targets even when obscured; detect based upon, physical, behavioral, cyber or other signatures; sensing methods to detect chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive threats.

Communications & Networks – It is critical the Army maintain secure, reliable communications for soldiers, vehicles, and at fixed locations even in austere environments. Research is needed in several areas including cyber protection technologies and AI-based approaches to offensive capabilities.

Internet of Things (IoT) – The Army needs to better integrate a wide range of capabilities and equipment and capitalize on commercial developments in industrial and human IoT. Research is needed in areas including new machine learning techniques.

Human Performance – Technologies that reduce soldiers’ mental or physical burden and allow them to react faster than their adversaries are needed.

Underpinning Methodologies – Methodologies, frameworks, tools, facilities, techniques, and experimentation concepts, which underpin and enable advanced research and development are of interest.



Read the full BAA

