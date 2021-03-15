U.S. Navy Awards Serco IDIQ Contract to Support Anti-Terrorism Program

Serco has been awarded a re-compete contract with the U.S. Navy to maintain hardware, software, and firmware in support of the Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection (AT/FP) Ashore Sustainment Program.

The eight-year, single-award IDIQ contract has a five-year base period and one three-year option period with a contract ceiling value of $600 million. The IDIQ award was also issued with a five-year task order with a total value of $153 million, if all option years are exercised.

Under this contract, Serco will provide work for life-cycle sustainment of physical security/access control and command, control, communications, computers and intelligence (C4I) systems in support of Commander Naval Installation Command’s AT/FP program worldwide. Serco will also work with the government to execute targeted technology refresh efforts that will incorporate the latest system capabilities, to include cybersecurity, with the goal to drive improved system performance. Through this contract, Serco will provide full lifecycle sustainment of AT/FP assets at Navy installations worldwide.

Serco has been supporting this contract since 2016 and currently has over 100 employees deployed across the United States, Spain, Italy, Bahrain, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Romania, Guam, and Diego Garcia.

