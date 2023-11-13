Unissant Welcomes Two New Leaders to the Company as Part of New Corporate Strategy

Unissant, a recognized industry leader renowned for its advanced data and analytics solutions in the health and national security sectors, has begun a series of changes to its corporate structure to respond more quickly and adapt to changes in their industry. “We are evolving our go-to-market and client delivery strategy to align better with client needs in the Federal market,” said Unissant President Craig Janus. “Our new operating model ensures our General Managers have the resources to remain agile and responsive to our client’s needs. Our new strategy and market alignment is part of Unissant’s commitment to the Federal market and the important missions we support.”

“Unissant’s foundation has always been based on four pillars: Growth, Innovation, Execution and People,” said Manish Malhotra, Unissant CEO. “That will never change; and this evolution in our strategy allows even greater focus on these aspects of our work.”

An important aspect of this change is the hiring of two new leaders to the Growth and Operations organizations to facilitate this evolution.

Unissant is pleased to welcome Maria Genar to the Growth group as Senior Director of Business Development and Corporate Growth. She will be responsible for expanding Unissant’s federal market presence and organic growth, executing strategic account plans, and establishing vital partnerships. Working across our business portfolios, identifying and pursuing new business, she has exceptional experience bringing IT modernization and innovative solutions to Federal Civilian, Health, and National Security agencies. Maria’s experience is extensive and involves program delivery, client and relationship management and new business development for government and commercial clients. She is actively involved in Women in Leadership professional development programs. Most recently, Maria was Director of Business Development at RIVA Solutions, where she grew key FEDCIV accounts, contributing to the company’s growth and federal market presence. Maria holds a master’s degree from George Mason University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida.

Ian Graham is joining Unissant as Vice President & General Manager for Federal Civilian (FEDCIV) and Healthcare. He brings over 25 years of consulting experience, including leading large-scale, high-profile Federal Government IT initiatives in areas such as COVID data collection, BP Oil Spill water quality data analysis, post-9/11 military readiness, and more. Ian is responsible for overseeing business operations, supporting growth, and ensuring client and company success. He brings a tremendous amount of experience across the FEDCIV and Health IT space. Before joining Unissant, Ian held leadership roles at Octo/IBM, GovCIO/SalientCRGT, Guident, and CACI/AMS, and he holds a bachelor’s degree from James Madison University.

“We are very excited to bring Maria and Ian on board,” Janus said. “It’s an important step in Unissant’s journey to ensure we have the right talent, focused on our business across the organization.”