Unisys Announces New SVP and CTO Appointments

Unisys Corporation has announced that Maureen Sweeny has joined the company as senior vice president and chief revenue officer, reporting to president and chief operating officer Eric Hutto.

In this role – a new one for Unisys – Sweeny leads the company’s Commercial organization, accelerating speed-to-market and driving solution-oriented, advisory-led sales for the company’s Digital Workplace Services and Cloud & Infrastructure business units, as well as Unisys Stealth®. Her team is responsible for cultivating new prospects, building value-based relationships with clients and delivering better outcomes for Unisys clients and their customers.

“Maureen has proven expertise in sales, organizational transformation, solution innovation and profit-and-loss management in large global enterprises in multiple industries,” said Hutto. “Those are the ideal skills to take Unisys’ go-to-market initiatives to the next level and accelerate our momentum in the marketplace. We are thrilled to welcome Maureen to the Unisys team.”

Most recently, Sweeny served as executive vice president and chief development officer for private food-service and hospitality company Delaware North. She was responsible for delivering globally on the company’s accelerated double-digit growth objectives across its portfolio of businesses. She drove 30% revenue growth over two years. Her focus on offering a compelling value proposition to Delaware North’s customers led to new partnerships with industry leaders and leading-edge technology companies to deliver an enhanced experience to its customers and guests.

Prior to Delaware North, she was chief commercial officer for gaming company Aristocrat Technologies Inc., where she led the land-based gaming portfolio globally. By developing strong value-added partnerships with the company’s customers, in two years she drove 48% revenue growth and led Aristocrat to achieve market leadership in the Americas and extended its leadership positions in Australia, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Previously, she held a number of key positions at IBM Corp., including leading technology-enabled digital transformation for clients in all industries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific. She also led global services for the company’s Financial Services Sector and its European market.

Sweeny earned a B.S. degree in business administration from Manhattan College and completed the Company Directors Course at the Australian Institute of Company Directors in Sydney. She is an active member of the Athena Alliance and Women Corporate Directors (WCD).

“I know from extensive experience that a client-centric approach – thoroughly understanding our clients’ key business challenges and delivering value-added outcomes – is the surest way to accelerate a company’s growth trajectory,” said Sweeny. “I am excited to apply that focus in selling the broad scope of Unisys solutions to maximize value for our clients and stakeholders.”

Sweeny’s appointment comes just two weeks after Unisys announced that Dwayne L. Allen had joined the company as chief technology officer (CTO) and senior vice president, Solution Innovation and Architecture, reporting to Chair and Chief Executive Officer Peter Altabef.

In this role, Allen will drive identification of innovative technologies in cloud, end-user experience and enterprise computing to benefit Unisys clients and their customers. Allen will also oversee integration of those technologies into solutions that Unisys’ global business units provide.

“Delivering increasingly innovative solutions is a key imperative for Unisys,” said Altabef. “Dwayne is ideal for that role. He has an admirable record of success in leading digital transformation and has deep experience in multiple industries relevant to Unisys’ business. I am confident that he will quickly drive faster, more efficient development of digital solutions that yield next-level business outcomes for our clients.”

Allen joins Unisys from Microsoft, where he was a global digital strategist working with the company’s major clients in multiple industries on reimagining their business models, driving outcomes through digital innovation and revolutionizing their customers’ experience.

Prior to his tenure at Microsoft, Allen was chief information officer at Masonite International, a global manufacturer of building products. In that role, he led an IT organization supporting multiple business segments, global sales offices, a global engineering center, 60 plants and 40 warehouses in multiple countries. Previously, he was divisional CIO of the Components business segment for Cummins, a global engine and power manufacturing company, leading an IT organization for the five businesses within the segment, comprising 12,000 employees in 75 locations in 13 countries. He also had functional IT responsibility for India.

Allen has also held senior IT positions at Fifth Third Bank and Wells Fargo. He began his career at global hospitality company Marriott International.

A member of the George Washington University Leadership Advisory Council and a U.S.-Japan Leadership Fellow, Allen earned an MBA degree from George Washington University and a B.A. degree in communications from the University of Virginia. He has also completed the Yale University leadership program.

“I have learned from experience that value-added innovative solutions excite existing clients and bring in new ones,” Allen said. “I believe in being bold, assertive and innovative in crafting solutions and taking them to market. I know that, as a company, Unisys shares that view. I look forward to working with talented colleagues on solutions that deliver transformative outcomes for our clients’ businesses.”

