United Digital Partners Forms to Deliver Digital Services to Federal Government

Halfaker and Associates, LLC, a technology provider within the federal government’s health, intelligence, defense, and security sectors—and &Partners—a minority-owned small business and certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business—have formed United Digital Partners.

Halfaker and &Partners, which entered into a formal Small Business Administration All-Small Mentor-Protégé agreement earlier this year, share a common vision to leverage United Digital Partners to deliver transformative digital services to the federal government.

“We are privileged to be in a position to support one of our small business partners through the Mentor-Protégé program as they continue to grow and successfully navigate the industry,” said Halfaker President and Chief Executive Officer, Dawn Halfaker.

This is Halfaker’s second Mentor-Protégé relationship and joint venture, demonstrating the firm’s commitment to helping build the next generation of small business government contractors.

