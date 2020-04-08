US AID COVID-19 Funding Requests and Unsolicited Proposals

USAID is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with decisive action at home and abroad. Our priorities in the COVID-19 response are to protect the safety and health security of our global workforce, ensure that we can continue our life-saving mission across the world, and support partner countries in their response to COVID-19.
To date, USAID has publicly announced $274 million in funding to combat COVID-19. More than $2 billion—which Congress provided to USAID and the State Department in two emergency supplemental appropriations—is being put to work to save lives.
We encourage potential partners to continue monitoring https://www.grants.gov/ and https://beta.sam.gov/ (new fedbizops) for new grant and contract opportunities related to COVID-19. Partners may submit unsolicited proposals to COVID19_Concepts@usaid.gov.
In addition, we recommend the following resources for people who want to help the effort directly:
- If you want to donate or volunteer time or services, please visit the USAID Center for International Disaster Information’s website at cidi.org. The CIDI website also provides information for private sector organizations interested in supporting response efforts.
- Like all emergency responses, the best way for the public to help is by donating cash. Cash donations are the most efficient form of assistance. Unlike material donations, cash involves no transportation costs, shipping delays, or customs fees. It also enables relief organizations to spend more time providing aid by spending less time managing goods.
- You can find a list of some of the organizations responding to the crisis at cidi.org. The World Health Organization and Global Giving have also established ways for the public to donate directly for COVID-19 relief efforts.
- The United Nations supports an initiative for businesses seeking to donate money, goods or services. Please visit connectingbusiness.org for more information.