US AID COVID-19 Funding Requests and Unsolicited Proposals

USAID is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with decisive action at home and abroad. Our priorities in the COVID-19 response are to protect the safety and health security of our global workforce, ensure that we can continue our life-saving mission across the world, and support partner countries in their response to COVID-19.

To date, USAID has publicly announced $274 million in funding to combat COVID-19. More than $2 billion—which Congress provided to USAID and the State Department in two emergency supplemental appropriations—is being put to work to save lives.

We encourage potential partners to continue monitoring https://www.grants.gov/ and https://beta.sam.gov/ (new fedbizops) for new grant and contract opportunities related to COVID-19. Partners may submit unsolicited proposals to COVID19_Concepts@usaid.gov.

In addition, we recommend the following resources for people who want to help the effort directly: