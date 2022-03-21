USCIS Awards Digital Innovation and Development Contract to Excella

Excella has been awarded the Digital Innovation and Development (DID(it)) II contract to support the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Through the DID(it) contract, valued at $116.6 million over five years, Excella will provide Agile and modern software delivery capabilities to develop and deploy secure critical services that impact citizens and internal government users.

Excella has supported the USCIS mission for over six years and will assist the agency’s digital transformation to modernize existing applications and systems through Agile software delivery practices and user-centered design. These systems are designed to improve user experience to streamline immigration benefits and services and make adjudication more efficient.

“Excella is honored for the opportunity to continue supporting USCIS in safeguarding the integrity of the nation’s lawful immigration system,” said Sarath Ravella, VP of Strategic Initiatives at Excella. “Excella’s Agile and DevSecOps expertise coupled with our USCIS mission experience will accelerate these modernization and innovation efforts.”

