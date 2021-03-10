USSS to Host Industry Day for Small Businesses

The United States Secret Service (USSS) is hosting a virtual industry day for small businesses on March 30.

The event will introduce the USSS community to a host of vendors in an effort to increase small business support and expand means of acquiring goods/services, as well as inform the small business communities of major acquisitions and possible contract opportunities.

The industry day will be hosted on Microsoft Teams from 1pm – 3pm, March 30, 2021. Registration is not necessary. 

Full details will be posted on beta.SAM in due course.

