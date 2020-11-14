Vanderlande Launches Dual Lane Airport Screening Concept

Baggage handling systems specialist Vanderlande has developed a new checkpoint screening system for airport security applications.

The PAX MX2 is a dual-lane screening system designed to provide the efficiency of two conventional automated screening lanes of the same length by allowing passengers to divest and collect their belongings on either side of the screening machine. By increasing the throughput in these areas, the system allows for the CT scanner to work at full capacity while using minimal floor space.

A first prototype of the PAX MX2 system has been installed at Vanderlande’s facility in Santpedor, Spain and the company reports that it already shows promising results. Designed to be integrated with the PAX Multiplex screening software, the system is expected to reach a throughput of 400 passengers per hour.

Read more at Vanderlande

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)