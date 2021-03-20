(Vanderlande)

Vanderlande Launches New Automated Screening Lane

Vanderlande has launched its new automated screening lane (ASL) – PAX Compact. Dedicated to airport security checkpoints with space constraints, PAX Compact is designed to improve the screening process when compared to conventional manual lanes.

With its flexible configuration and smaller footprint, the PAX Compact is suitable for airports with shorter checkpoints, lower throughput requirements, or for staff screening areas. PAX Compact shares the core characteristics of Vanderlande’s other checkpoint solutions and can also integrate with both conventional and CT scanners, and can facilitate remote screening.

