VariQ Acquires Rivet Logic

VariQ, a Cybersecurity, Cloud, and DevSecOps provider for federal, state, and local governments, has announced that it has completed its acquisition of Rivet Logic, a digital transformation company based in Reston, VA.

VariQ’s acquisition of Rivet Logic as a wholly owned subsidiary will expand its capabilities in digital transformation to include enhanced UI/UX, video solutions, mobile, and database modernization services in the cloud. Founded in 2005, Rivet Logic is a design and systems integration firm with a focus on modern enterprise software that has served hundreds of clients, including the Intelligence Community, Marriott International, MasterCard Worldwide, Harvard Business Publishing, Blue Cross | Blue Shield, and TripAdvisor.

This acquisition brings additional cloud and open source technology partnerships to include AWS Elemental, Liferay, Crafter, MongoDB, Box, Salesforce, and Alfresco, allowing VariQ to broaden its digital offerings.

VariQ’s Founder and CEO Ben Edson commented: “We are pleased to welcome Rivet Logic to the VariQ team. Our acquisition of Rivet Logic will expand our capabilities and deepen the service offerings in support of our existing and new clients.”

“Rivet Logic is excited about becoming part of the VariQ family. We look forward to this next chapter in our continued corporate development. We see great potential for driving customer success together,” said Al El-Nattar, President and COO at Rivet Logic.

